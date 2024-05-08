Citește ziarul Dâmbovița E-PAPER
Search
E-PAPER

ȘASE PUNCTE PENTRU FLACĂRA MORENI ȘI FC PUCIOASA

By: Mihai ROŞOIU

Date:

Liga a III-a. Seria a IV-a. Play-out. Etapa a 6 a. Rezultate tehnice

ARO C-lung Muscel – CSO Plopeni 2-1
CS Păulești – FC Pucioasa 0-2
Tricolorul Breaza – Flacăra Moreni 1-2

1. AS FC Pucioasa 6 3 2 1 7-4 3 36
2. CSO Plopeni 6 3 1 2 10-6 4 31
3. Flacăra Moreni 6 3 0 3 6-6 0 30
4. Aro Muscelul C-Lung 6 4 1 1 8-4 4 29
5. CSO Tricolorul Breaza 6 2 2 2 8-8 0 24
6. CS Păuleşti 6 0 0 6 4-15 -11 10

Etapa viitoare, 8 mai
Aro Câmpulung – CS Păulești
CSO Plopeni – Tricolorul Breaza
Flacăra Moreni – FC Pucioasa 

Articolul precedent
CEZAR PAPOE, ÎN SEMIFINALE LA FLORIN MERGEA TENNIS ACADEMY TROPHY
Articolul următor
A fost deschisă farmacia din satul Fierbinți
Mihai ROŞOIU
Mihai ROŞOIU

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Vă rugăm să introduceți comentariul dvs.!
Introduceți aici numele dvs.

Acest site folosește Akismet pentru a reduce spamul. Află cum sunt procesate datele comentariilor tale.

Popular

Știri
Dâmbovița

Surprins în trafic, în timp ce ar fi condus un autoturism, deși s-ar fi aflat sub influența substanțelor interzise

Roxana - Ionela Botea Roxana - Ionela Botea -
Polițiștii din cadrul Biroului Rutier au surprins în trafic,...

Accident grav pe DN 72A, în afara localității Gheboieni

Roxana - Ionela Botea Roxana - Ionela Botea -
Polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier au fost sesizați cu...

Dosar penal privind nerespectarea regimului armelor și munițiilor și contrabandă calificată

Roxana - Ionela Botea Roxana - Ionela Botea -
Dosar penal privind nerespectarea regimului armelor și munițiilor și...

Vreme capricioasă în zilele următoare 

Roxana - Ionela Botea Roxana - Ionela Botea -
Vor fi perioade cu instabilitate atmosferică accentuată care se...

News

Surprins în trafic, în timp ce ar fi condus un autoturism, deși s-ar fi aflat sub influența substanțelor interzise

Social 0
Polițiștii din cadrul Biroului Rutier au surprins în trafic,...

Accident grav pe DN 72A, în afara localității Gheboieni

Social 0
Polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier au fost sesizați cu...

Vreme capricioasă în zilele următoare 

Social 0
Vor fi perioade cu instabilitate atmosferică accentuată care se...

© 2023 Ziarul Dâmbovița