ȘASE PUNCTE PENTRU FLACĂRA MORENI ȘI FC PUCIOASA

Liga a III-a. Seria a IV-a. Play-out. Etapa a 6 a. Rezultate tehnice
ARO C-lung Muscel – CSO Plopeni 2-1
CS Păulești – FC Pucioasa 0-2
Tricolorul Breaza – Flacăra Moreni 1-2
1. AS FC Pucioasa 6 3 2 1 7-4 3 36
2. CSO Plopeni 6 3 1 2 10-6 4 31
3. Flacăra Moreni 6 3 0 3 6-6 0 30
4. Aro Muscelul C-Lung 6 4 1 1 8-4 4 29
5. CSO Tricolorul Breaza 6 2 2 2 8-8 0 24
6. CS Păuleşti 6 0 0 6 4-15 -11 10
Etapa viitoare, 8 mai
Aro Câmpulung – CS Păulești
CSO Plopeni – Tricolorul Breaza
Flacăra Moreni – FC Pucioasa