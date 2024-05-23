FLACĂRA ȘI FC PUCIOASA, ÎNFRÂNGERI PE LINIE

Liga a III-a. Play-out. Seria a IV-a. Etapa a 9 a. Rezultate tehnice
Aro Câmpulung – FC Pucioasa 4-2
Tricolorul Breaza – CS Păulești 2-0
CSO Plopeni – Flacăra Moreni 1-0
1. AS FC Pucioasa 9 3 3 3 11-11 0 37
2. CSM Flacăra Moreni 9 5 0 4 9-8 1 36
3. C-Lung Muscel 9 6 1 2 15-8 7 35
4. CSO Plopeni 9 4 2 3 14-10 4 35
5. Tricolorul Breaza 9 5 2 2 14-10 4 33
6. CS Păuleşti 9 0 0 9 5-21 -16 10
Ultima etapă, 25 mai, ora 18:00
CS Păulești – CS Plopeni
Flacăra Moreni – ARO Câmpulung
FC Pucioasa – Tricolorul Breaza.