CARAVANA LIGII A 3-A SE REIA DE ZIUA FEMEII

Liga a III-a. Seria a IV-A. Etapa a 16 a
8 martie 2023
CS Blejoi – Dunărea Giurgiu
FC Pucioasa – ARO C-lung Muscel
Tricolorul Breaza – CSO Plopeni
Flacăra Moreni – CS Păulești
CS Dinamo – Popești-Leordeni
Clasament
1. Dinamo Bucureşti 15 11 2 2 37-13 24 35
2. CS Blejoi 14 10 1 3 30-18 12 31
3. SC Popeşti-Leordeni 15 7 7 1 21-13 8 28
4. AS FC Pucioasa 14 6 3 5 18-18 0 21
5. Dunărea Giurgiu 14 6 1 7 23-25 -2 19
6. CSM Flacăra Moreni 15 6 1 8 23-28 -5 19
7. CSO Plopeni 14 4 5 5 18-16 2 17
8. Aro C-Lung Muscel 15 3 5 7 14-18 -4 14
9. CSO Tricolorul Breaza 15 3 2 10 21-36 -15 11
10. CS Păuleşti 15 2 3 10 18-38 -20 9.