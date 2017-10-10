Echipa de baschet a oraşului şi-a aflat adversarele în Liga I
Federaţia Română de Baschet a publicat grupele Ligii I la baschet feminin pentru sezonul 2017/2018.
Echipa dâmboviţeană va face parte din Grupa 1, grupă din care mai fac parte echipele: Rapid Bucureşti, Sepsi 2 Sfântu Gheorghe, Phoenix 2 Galaţi, Phoenix Constanţa şi Teleorman 2 Alexandria.
Grupa 1
C.S.M. Târgovişte
C.S. Rapid Bucureşti
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe
C.S. Phoenix 2 Galaţi
C.S. Phoenix Constanţa
C.S. Teleorman 2 Alexandria
TUR Etapa 1 – 22.10.2017
C.S. TeIeorman 2 AIexandria-
C.S.M. Târgovişte
C.S. Phoenix Constanţa-
C.S. Rapid Bucureşti
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe-
C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi
Etapa 2 – 29.10.2017
C.S.M. Târgovişte-
C.S. Phoenix Constanţa
C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi-
C.S. TeIeorman 2 AIexandria
C.S. Rapid Bucureşti-
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe
Etapa 3 – 05.11.2017
C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi-C.S.M. Târgovişte
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe-C.S. Phoenix Constanţa C.S. TeIeorman 2 AIexandria-C.S. Rapid Bucureşti
Etapa 4 – 12.11.2017
C.S.M. Târgovişte-
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe
C.S. Rapid Bucureşti-
C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi
C.S. Phoenix Constanţa-C.S.
TeIeorman 2 AIexandria
Etapa 5 – 19.11.2017
C.S. Rapid Bucureşti-
C.S.M. Târgovişte
C.S. TeIeorman 2 AIexandria-
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe
C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi-
C.S. Phoenix Constanţa
RETUR
Etapa 6 – 26.11.2017
C.S.M. Târgovişte-
C.S. TeIeorman 2 AIexandria C.S. Rapid Bucureşti-
C.S. Phoenix Constanţa
C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi-
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe
Etapa 7 – 03.12.2017
C.S. Phoenix Constanţa-C.S.M. Târgovişte C.S. TeIeorman 2 AIexandria-C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe-C.S. Rapid Bucureşti
Etapa 8 – 10.12.2017
C.S.M. Târgovişte-C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi C.S. Phoenix Constanţa- A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe
C.S. Rapid Bucureşti-
C.S. TeIeorman 2 AIexandria
Etapa 9 – 17.12.2017
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe-
C.S.M. Târgovişte
C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi-
C.S. Rapid Bucureşti
C.S. TeIeorman 2 AIexandria-
C.S. Phoenix Constanţa
Etapa 10 – 22.12.2017
C.S.M. Târgovişte-C.S. Rapid Bucureşti
A.C.S. Sepsi Sic 2 Sfântu Gheorghe-
C.S. TeIeorman 2 AIexandria
C.S. Phoenix Constanţa-C.S. Phoenix 2 GaIaţi