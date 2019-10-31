Published On: joi, oct. 31st, 2019

ANUNŢ COTIDIAN DIRECŢIA DE ADMINISTRARE A PATRIMONIULUI PUBLIC ŞI PRIVAT COMPARTIMENTUL TRANSPORT, AUTORIZAŢII ŞI CONTROL

nichiduta.ro

ANUNŢ COTIDIAN DIRECŢIA DE ADMINISTRARE A PATRIMONIULUI PUBLIC ŞI PRIVAT COMPARTIMENTUL TRANSPORT, AUTORIZAŢII ŞI CONTROL

eJobs

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

noriel.ro
  • CANTU MIOARA on Serviciul Regim Permise de Conducere şi înmatriculare a Vehiculelor Dâmboviţa îşi dă tot interesul pentru a răspunde prompt diverselor solicitări venite din partea cetăţenilor
  • Adrian Dinu on Premii pentru absolvenţii de „nota 10” ai Târgoviştei
  • Doru on PSD Dâmboviţa: Joia neagră pentru bunăstarea românilor
  • Urmează o perioadă dificilă pentru Chindia | Ziarul Dâmboviţa - Târgovişte on MOLDOVAN ARE GÂNDURI MARI CU CHINDIA
  • Chindia Targoviste castiga cu Astra si obtine in premiera doua victorii consecutive in acest sezon | Ziarul Dâmboviţa - Târgovişte on CHINDIA, DOMINARE TOTALĂ ÎN MECIUL CU ASTRA
    • adrian tutuianu Alexandru Oprea Anunţ public privind depunerea solicitării de emitere a acordului de mediu Anunţuri ANUNȚ ANUNȚ PUBLIC astăzi Cezar Preda chindia chindia targoviste cristian stan csm targoviste css targoviste cupa romaniei Deputatul PSD Dâmbovita DÂMBOVIŢA F.C. Municipal Târgovişte fcm targoviste FLACĂRA florin popescu fotbal gabriel boriga ghiorghi zotic INFORMARE jandarmeria dambovita Jandarmii judetul dambovita la Târgovişte locuri de munca mechel targoviste MORENARUL ANDREI IVAN ora 18.00 PIERDERI Preşedintele CJ rovana plumb SORANA sorana carstea Sorana Cîrstea Subscrisa CHINDIA SPRL SUCURSALA DE DISTRIBUŢIE A ENERGIEI ELECTRICE Târgovişte execută lucrări programate targoviste urban titu victor ponta în judeţul Dâmboviţa în siguranţă

    Articole Recente